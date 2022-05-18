LAKE COMO — Councilwoman Heather Albala-Doyle announced a resolution authorizing the mayor and municipal clerk to execute an agreement with the boroughs of Belmar, Sea Girt and Manasquan with basic life support emergency services, at the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday, May 17.

“The borough of Lake Como has been receiving basic life support services, and medical services, from Belmar, and whereas the boroughs of Lake Como and Belmar believe the interests of its citizens will be better served by regionalizing the provision of the basic life support emergency medical services… Belmar and Lake Como have negotiated a shared service agreement with the boroughs of Sea Girt and Manasquan,” said councilwoman Abala-Doyle.

Borough Administrator Andrew Huisman expressed his gratitude towards the resolution and the effort it took to make it happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was quite a task to make happen, emergency services for volunteerism has become a problem over the last decade, not just for us but nationwide. This is the first of its kind in Monmouth County, and I do believe this program will be a success,” said Administrator Huisman.

Administrator Husiman explained the cost breakdown for the four towns, based on a percentage equivalent to the towns needs.

“It’s 35 percent for Belmar, 35 percent for Manasquan, 15 percent for Lake Como, and 15 percent for Sea Girt. The way we came up with those numbers was based on the calls for service and the population, both seasonal and year round.”

“The towns with the higher percentage will roughly be paying $371,000 per year and the two towns, ourself and Sea Girt will roughly be paying $159,000 a year.”

Mayor Kevin Higgins also conveyed gratitude towards the emergency service resolution, saying it was what is best for the town and its citizens.

“This is where we have been moving to for many years, and we have finally come to a situation where we are going to be supported and the citizens of this town are going to be served.”

“It is increased in what we are paying, but there is no getting around that. All over the country EMS services are going away, there is no responsibility for the town to provide EMS services for their citizens, but I think it’s just a good decision we have to make.”

Residents and/or homeowners that are using the services are “soft billed,” and anyone that is using the services that is not a resident would get “hard billed.”

Mayor Higgins explained that this will cause a stream of revenue that will also help fund it.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.