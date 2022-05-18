BRADLEY BEACH — The borough’s annual Memorial Day Weekend Festival will take place on May 28, 29 and 30 to kick off the summer in the borough.

The festivities will begin with a vendor exhibition on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. which will continue on Sunday along the promenade on Ocean Avenue.

Festivities include vendors, crafters, music, food and family fun.

Also on Saturday, will be the borough’s Memorial Day Parade which will take place at 10 a.m. down Ocean Avenue.

“I think the parade will be in full force,” said Mayor Larry Fox.

This year’s parade grand marshal will be Keith Franklin, a retired U.S. Army Veteran.

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in Riley Park on May 30 at 11 a.m.

