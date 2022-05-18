AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Recreation Department recently announced its offering of summer camps and activities. All program information can be found on the municipal website, www.avonbytheseanj.com by clicking on “community.”

Questions should be emailed to recreation@Avonbytheseanj.com.

SWIM TEAM

The Avon Gators Swim Team will return to the water this summer with practices starting on Monday, June 20.

Practices will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday as follows: ages eight and under from 5 to 6 p.m. and ages nine and up from 6 to 7 p.m.

The program is open to pool members only and badges are required. It is $45 per child to sign up. The first swim meet is scheduled for the first week of July.

Swim Team is a great place for the children to learn the next level of swimming and help to build their confidence and strength in the water, according to the borough’s website.

This year two lead coaches with ample experience have been hired and a lifeguard will be present for all practices.

Registration is open to swimmers in kindergarten to eighth-grade.

All swimmers must be able to swim at least one pool length.

SURF CAMP

Surf camp is scheduled for the week of July 4 to 8 from 8 to 10 a.m. for ages eight and up. It is $50 per student.

All sessions will be held at the Woodland Avenue beach in the borough.

Depending on the number of surfers, ages eight to 10 will surf on Monday, July 4, Wednesday, July 6 and Friday, July 8 and ages 11 and up will surf on Tuesday, July 5, Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8.

Participants will be taught the basic techniques of surfing, along with proper safety rules. Conditions permitting.

