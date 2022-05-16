AVON-BY-THE-SEA — This year’s Avon 5K will be held on Saturday, June 4, rain or shine, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The race will start on Ocean Avenue and Woodland Avenue and proceed throughout the borough making a loop with runners crossing the finish line on Ocean Avenue near the Avon Pavilion.

All proceeds from the race go to support the Avon Volunteer First Aid Squad.

John Kennedy and Fred Mayer, members of the First Aid Squad will be co-chairing the event.

Mr. Kennedy said that he is excited about seeing the race return to being held in person as last year it was held virtually, and in 2020 it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We’re really looking forward to getting everyone together and having a really good day with nice weather,” he said. “Hopefully everyone will have a great time.”

