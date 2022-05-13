LAVALLETTE — The second annual Kickoff to Summer 5K organized by the Lavallette Business Association will be held on Saturday, June 25.

“It’s going to be a 3.1 mile run around Lavallette. It starts on Bay Boulevard and it goes around West Point Island and back. It’s more of a fun run, though we will have it timed and we will be giving out awards for first, second and third place,” Beth D’Aloisio, treasurer of the Lavallette Business Association.



“We’re really excited. Last year we did it and we had a good turnout, although we didn’t get approval right away, so we didn’t have a lot of time to promote it. So this year we got the approval earlier, and I’m looking forward to it being bigger and better.”

Following the walk/run, which begins at 9 a.m., a Kickoff to Summer Food Truck Festival will be held from 3 to 9 p.m.

Ms. D’Aloisio told The Ocean Star that runners for the event will get a free ticket to use at the food trucks, which will be scattered around Bayfront, Philadelphia and Washington Avenues.

Live music and activities for kids will be included. Admission is $5, and children are free.

More information on these events can be found at www.enjoylavallette.com.

