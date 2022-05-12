BRICK TOWNSHIP — Rick Orlando, assistant chief and fire protection inspector of the Brick Township Fire Department was recognized as Fire Protection Inspector of the Year at the 2022 Building Safety Conference of New Jersey awards luncheon on May 5 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City.

Brick Township Fire Chief Kevin Batzel, also a member of the state association, said, “It was quite the honor to be able to recognize one of our own employees as a recipient of the award and it’s well deserved. He is an excellent employee with a great work ethic.”

Chief Batzel attended the ceremony to present Mr. Orlando with the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s an asset to both the board of fire commissioners, the Bureau of fire safety, the residents of Brick and myself. He knows what to do, when to do it and how to do it. And he does it with vigor and courtesy. He’s just an all around good employee and we’re proud to have him on our team,” the chief said.

He said the awards ceremony was not held in person for the last two years because of the pandemic. “This is the first year back live and we’re very proud that he was able to receive this award.”

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.