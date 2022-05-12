BRICK TOWNSHIP — Cheerleaders from Brick United Division 10 Cheer Team were honored at Tuesday night’s council meeting with a proclamation for taking first place at the American Youth Cheer Nationals in December, and winning the WCABA Global Championship in Feb.

Mayor John Ducey was not in attendance but Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic said, “It is my honor to be able to make this presentation on behalf of Mayor Ducey tonight.”

Coaches of the cheer squad who were honored included Marie Flores, Nicole DeStefano, Gillian Licandro, Jennifer Burgess, Katie Murphy and Holly Geronimo along with highschool assistant coaches Hannah Storch, Lexi Marlowe and Kaitlyn Romero.

Members of the cheer team were also presented with certificates at the meeting for their efforts in the historic season.

“Brick Township is a community with a rich tradition of youth sports, teams and projects and this past season the cheerleaders faced great competition and upheld that tradition by competing at the highest level in the American Youth Football Cheer Organization,” said Councilwoman Zapcic.

