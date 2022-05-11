LAKE COMO — Councilwoman Heather Albala-Doyle, head of the borough’s recreation department, announced the upcoming Day of Baseball event that will take place on May 14 starting at 9 a.m.

Councilwoman Alala-Doyle emphasized the importance of this day.

“They will be honoring the players of the Negro National League that played in Belmar,” she said.

“There will also be a bronze plaque that will be dedicated to them at Memorial Field. Two dugouts will be named after two of the league’s stars that played on the Belmar Memorial Field.

“After that, they will be doing an old-time baseball game, played by the 1865 rules starting at 11 a.m. It will be the Monmouth Furnace versus the Hoboken Nine.”

Councilwoman Albala-Doyle said that at dusk, following the old time baseball game, there will be a showing of the movie “Sandlot” in the outfield.

The children’s running club registration begins May 1 until June 30, for both boys and girls from the grades four to eight, Councilwoman Albala-Doyle said. The running club is stated to meet twice a week starting July 12 for six weeks at the gazebo near Fifth Avenue.

Registration for the Belmar-Lake Como-Avon Soccer League is also open to the public and will continue until Aug. 7.

Belmar summer camp registration for Belmar and Lake Como residents will be on March 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Belmar Recreation Gym.

The Belmar website states that summer camp is to start on Monday June 27 and go until Friday, Aug. 19. Camp hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and drop-off times will start at 8:30 a.m.

