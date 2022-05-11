BELMAR — Seafood-loving residents should get their lobster bibs and oyster forks ready, because the beloved New Jersey Seafood Festival will be returning to Belmar next weekend, from May 20 to May 22.

The event will once again take place at the Pyanoe Plaza and the Pyanoe Plaza Parking lot. Previous years have had the festival beside Silver Lake Park, however due to the success of 2019’s location at Pyanoe Plaza, the event will remain there.

On Friday, May 20, the festival will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, May 21, festivities will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The final day of the event on Sunday, May 22, will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival, which will feature over 40 food stands and vendors over three days, has been a staple in the area since 1988. This year, which is the event’s 35th anniversary, participants can expect a number of local vendors to return including Jimmy’s Place, Mr. Shrimp, Federico’s, Coney Waffle and 10th Ave. Burrito.

Despite the festival’s name, non-seafood lovers can still indulge with a variety of treats including fried oreos, ice cream and a full service bar tent.

Borough officials are expecting a large turnout, greatly due to the fact that the festival hasn’t been held in two years due to the pandemic.

“It’s a welcome relief from COVID to get back to some normalcy,” said Borough Administrator Edward Kirschenbaum. “We’re looking forward to a great crowd, and we’re hoping that people use the train and mass transit, because parking is going to be at a minimum.”

At the last NJ Seafood Festival in 2019, over 100,000 people attended, reports said. Reports also said that the borough made $64,326 from the event after expenses, a significant increase from 2018.

“We want to showcase what Belmar has to offer, our downtown business area, we have a lot of fine shops,” said Mr. Kirschenbaum. “Not just food, but anything you want to buy, Belmar has a great downtown area.”

