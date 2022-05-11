AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon-by-the Sea Public Library will soon have a new and unique update, making the facility more accessible to visitors with the installation of an ADA exterior glass elevator.

Although ground has not been broken on the municipal project yet, the borough is now accepting bids from prospective contractors to complete the installation of the elevator.

“We are proud to be able to finally complete our journey in making the library accessible to all after many attempts and re-creation of spaces,” said Sheila Watson, the library’s director.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total project amount is $350,000 according to Ms. Watson, and the funding comes from the Library Construction Bond Act and the matching funding is from the Department of Community affairs.

As a result of the 2021 Book Fair, The Friends of the Library made $2,407 which will also be used to fund the project.

The library, built in 1916 and located at 500 Garfield Ave., is a two-story building with two sets of stairs leading to the building’s main level entrance. Inside of the building, there is a downstairs area where library programs are held such as story-time.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.