AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon Elementary School students, administrators and others showed their appreciation of the work and dedication of district faculty members during Teacher Appreciation Week.

“This week we took the opportunity to thank our incredible teachers who dedicate each day to serving the students of Avon School,” said Danielle Price, kindergarten teacher and communications coordinator.

National Teacher Appreciation Week takes place annually from May 2 to 6.

“We shared the impact each member of our instructional team has made on our Avon Tigers as we celebrated this week,” said Ms. Price.

The school also issued a special recognition last week to Nurse Jaime Golda in honor of National Nurses Day, which is observed annually on May 6.

“Ms. Golda has been extraordinary this school year in providing our school community with the necessary guidance to operate during the pandemic,” said Ms. Price. “She brings comfort, wisdom and compassion to the students, staff and guardians of Avon School each and every day and for that we are grateful.”

