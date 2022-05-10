BRIELLE — The borough council Monday approved two ordinances amending Brielle’s local codes on streets and sanitation, and licensing.

The first ordinance amends the yard waste section of the current borough code to include separate rules for “yard waste/brush,” “yard waste/leaves” and grass clippings. The new ordinance specifies that brush and leaves can not be mixed when put out for pick up and sets different dates for each.

The ordinance also limits piles to no bigger than four feet by six feet. The section on leaves specifies that leaves must be “tight to the curb and do not impede the flow of traffic.” Additionally, it reinforces that grass clippings and bamboo will not be picked up at any time.

The second ordinance amends the borough code on “general licensing” and includes provisions for the registration of landscaping and tree removal companies. The intention of the ordinance is to ensure that companies engaging in landscaping or tree removal activities within the borough are cognizant of and in compliance with all regulations around these activities. Registrations will have to be renewed on an annual basis in February of each year.

Both measures were approved unanimously.

