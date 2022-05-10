AVON-BY-THE-SEA — An ordinance tightening the borough’s code concerning grease traps and discharge regulation for businesses was adopted unanimously by the Board of Commissioners Monday night.

Ordinance 11-2022 requires all restaurants, food service establishments and those who discharge grease to install and use grease traps.

“It really tracks what other towns do in terms of addressing grease traps in restaurants,” said Mayor Ed Bonnano. “It’s something we need to do and I think it’s a good idea to do it.”

The purpose of the ordinance is to aid in the borough’s prevention of sanitary sewer blockages, backups and obstructions from contributions and accumulation of fats, oils and greases into the sanitary sewer system, particularly from food preparation facilities.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can to prevent blockages in the sewer system,” said Mayor Bonnano.

In addition to the ordinance, discharge of certain types of waste substances that are capable of causing obstruction to flow in sewers or other interference with the proper operation of the sewer works are prohibited.

These substances include ashes, cinders, sand, mud, straw, shavings, metal, glass, rags, feathers, tar, plastics, wood, garbage, paper dishes, cups and milk containers.

