POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Chamber of Commerce has issued a message stating that due to inclement weather forecast the entertainment and guests that the Senior Committee had scheduled for the first Friday event have been postponed until next Friday, May 13.

The chamber still encourages businesses to stay open late tonight as well as next Friday and to offer a senior discount on all purchases, according to the notice.

