SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Children of Spring Lake Heights Elementary School’s staff were given the opportunity to see their parents’ work day last week when the district held Bring Your Child to Work Day last Thursday, April 28.

The day was filled with a variety of events that helped children learn from their parents, and vice-versa.

“It was a fantastic event, we were thrilled to be able to host this again for our staff members,” said school counselor Dana Wilson. “We had over 30 kids come and they had a full agenda planned for them.”

Children ranging from four years old to 17 years old attended the special day, which was exciting for the staff since Bring Your Child to Work Day hadn’t been held in years due to COVID and standardized testing conflicts. The activities included art classes, music lessons and team building exercises.

“They loved it… All of the children wanted to go here after coming here for the day,” Ms. Wilson told The Coast Star. “They were just appreciative to see where their parents work, because with the pandemic we weren’t able to bring our own kids here, so it was really nice for them to see where their parents come everyday… It was a really positive day for everyone.”

The visitors wrapped their day up by visiting a carnival run by the fourth graders, and enjoying ice cold lemonade at a lemonade stand with the students of Spring Lake Heights Elementary.

“The students that were here that got to meet our kids, it was a beautiful thing for some of our teachers,” Ms. Wilson said. “You tell students stories about your kids, and for them to actually meet them it was really rewarding for the teachers I think too.

“It’s like, your kids here, and you have kids at home, it’s connecting everyone together, it’s kind of cool, it brings it full circle,” she added.

For the rest of the day, the children stayed with their parents and got to experience their mom or dad teaching classes and participate in the learning and activities.

