POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two Republican candidates have announced that they are running for reelection and will appear on the June 7 primary ballot.

Incumbents Douglas Vitale and Arlene Testa are running for two available three-year seats on the borough council.

Douglas Vitale moved from Bergen County to Point Pleasant Beach seven years ago with his wife Erin, son Nicholas and daughters Daniella and Adrianna.

ADVERTISEMENT

He graduated from Thomas Edison State College with a bachelor of science in criminal justice and obtained a master’s certification from Fairleigh Dickinson University in PC networking and security.

Mr. Vitale is the manager of computer forensics and litigation support for Public Service Enterprise Group [PSEG].

Arlene Testa moved to Point Pleasant Beach with her family in 2005. She has been married to her husband Anthony Testa for 25 years, and together they have a son, Luke, who recently finished his freshman year at The University of Tampa.

Ms. Testa shared that she and her husband moved to the municipality to raise their son because they fell in love with the Point Pleasant Beach community. “It offers the best schools and is a beautiful place to raise a family,” said Ms. Testa, who served as council president in 2021.

Ms. Testa works professionally as a mammography technologist at Monmouth Medical Southern campus at the Jacqueline M. Wilentz Breast Center in Lakewood. She has been in this role for 25 years.

She currently serves as the liaison to the arts, beautification, and municipal alliance committees.

“I am proud of all the committees I serve on,” said Ms. Testa. “It is a privilege to serve with my fellow council members and mayor. Our volunteers are the best and always willing to take the time to make Point Pleasant Beach shine.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.