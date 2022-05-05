BAY HEAD — The Borough of Bay Head was honored as a New Jersey Healthy Town for 2021 and received a plaque and banner.

The plaque is engraved with the statement, “For your commitment to improving the health and wellness of your community.”

According to Mayor William Curtis, Bay Head was the first town along the Jersey Shore to be recognized with this honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Curtis recognized the members of the Mayors Wellness Campaign Committee at the May 2 council meeting for all of their hard work in helping Bay Head be once again designated as a Healthy Town.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.