POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council held a public hearing Tuesday night on the proposed 2022 municipal budget .

The appropriation total proposed is $17,744,242, which compared to the 2021 total of $15,896,154 is an increase of $1,848,087. Grants make up $999,658 of the increase, said Christine Riehl, the municipality’s chief financial officer.

The total tax levy is $9,316,997 and the tax rate per $100 assessed will be .455, which is a 1.6 cent increase over last year.

An average assessed house in the municipality will see an annual municipal tax bill increase of $90.77.

The capital budget includes $3,750,000 in funding for the revitalization of Channel Drive.

