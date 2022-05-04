MANASQUAN — The Sea Lavender Garden Club has announced a change in venue for its annual Mother’s Day Plant and Bake Sale to be held Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of the rain forecast, the sale now is set to take place inside the Manasquan Hook & Ladder No. 1 firehouse at 33 Abe Voorhees Drive in Squan Plaza.

The sale will feature a large variety of hanging baskets, patio planters of varying sizes with several different flowering plants, smaller baskets and smaller pots, as well as an assortment of herb and tomato plants. The club members bake homemade cakes, cookies, breads and brownies for the bake sale.

Profits from the plant sale support the scholarships that are awarded each year to two or more graduating seniors.

