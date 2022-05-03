AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Route 71 bridge over Shark River will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for restriping, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] Traffic Advisory.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on May 3, until 3 p.m. and again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday May, 4, the NJDOT’s contractor, IEW, will close Route 71 to restripe the road to implement a road diet, on the bridge.

This new traffic pattern will reduce traffic over the bridge from one northbound lane and two southbound lanes to one lane going in each direction, states the traffic advisory.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bike path will be added to the shoulder of the bridge going in both directions.

The closure will continue on Wednesday at the same times for testing of the new drawbridge mechanical equipment and completing the restriping work.

The following detours will be in place during the time of the road work: motorists on Route 71 northbound will be directed to turn left onto Eighth Avenue, to turn right on Route 35 and to continue over the bridge and follow signs for Avon-by-the-Sea.

Motorists on Route 71 southbound will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue, to stay right and take the ramp to Route 35 South/Belmar, to take Route 35 over the bridge into Belmar and to turn left onto Eighth Avenue and follow traffic signs to Main Street.

The advisory adds that motorists are encouraged to check the NJDOT’s traffic information website, www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.