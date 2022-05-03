BY SAMANTHA SKOLNICK

BELMAR— A mutual aid agreement with Neptune Township for Emergency Medical Services [EMS] was approved by the Belmar borough council Tuesday night.

Under the approved resolution, Belmar will provide emergency services to Neptune residents, when needed, and Neptune will provide the same for Belmar residents, when needed.

In both cases, the services will be provided for the fee levels covered by insurance companies, resulting in no cost to the residents being served, officials said.

Mayor Mark Walsifer, explained that this agreement is not the only of its kind this year.

“We’re trying to do a lot of shared service with a lot of different towns,” the mayor said. “We’re all trying to work together, and you will hear through the summer, we are going to partner with: Lake Como, Manasquan, Sea Girt.”

The independent Belmar First Aid Squad ended operations last year, transferring responsibility for emergency medical services to the municipality.

