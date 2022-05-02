Mary Yurcisin, 89, of Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Spring Lake, New Jersey Mary was a lifelong resident of Spring Lake and Spring Lake Hts., New Jersey. She loved her cats.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband John
