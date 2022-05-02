POINT PLEASANT BEACH — State Superior Court Judge Marlene Lynch Ford, on April 25, denied a motion made by the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the owners of the Amethyst Beach Motel.

Plaintiffs John A. Fernicola, John Fernicola and Theresa M. Perrone originally filed a “civil action complaint in lieu of prerogative writs” in May of 2021, challenging the adoption of a municipal ordinance on April 20, 2021 to acquire the property, a 40-room motel lot site at 202 Arnold Ave., either through negotiation or by eminent domain. It is located adjacent to the borough’s Little Silver Lake parking lot, close to the beach and boardwalk, and has been owned by the family since 1962.

Allegations of defamation, libel and slander against Mayor Paul Kanitra were added to the lawsuit on Feb. 18 by Paul V. Fernicola and Robert E. Moore, of Paul V. Fernicola & Associates LLC in Red Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first count of the lawsuit is a challenge to the ordinance authorizing the condemnation of property, the second count that was added is a defamation claim against the mayor, said the lawyer for the property owners, Paul V. Fernicola, no relation to his clients.

The judge denied the motion in its entirety stating that there is enough evidence available for the case to continue, he added.

“We were thrilled with the courts decision that the motion was denied and that the judge is allowing the lawsuit to continue,” said Mr. Fernicola.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.