POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The New Jersey Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host a Great Strides walk on Sunday, May 14, in Point Pleasant Beach, starting at the bandshell on Arnold and Baltimore avenues.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m with the walk kicking off at 11 a.m.

The walk is part of the foundation’s largest national event to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis, a rare, genetic disease that progressively limits the ability to breathe and tragically shortens life.

Each year, approximately 125,000 people participate in nearly 300 walks across the country bringing together donors, volunteers, families, friends, colleagues and new supporters to make a difference as crucial steps are taken to find a cure for the disease.

In 2021, the foundation’s total research and care spent an estimated $258 million dollars to uncover new treatments for cystic fibrosis and supported the delivery of high-quality, specialized care for people with the disease, according to a release sent to The Ocean Star by the New Jersey chapter of the foundation.

