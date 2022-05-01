BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Bradley Beach School, 515 Brinley Ave.

The meeting will be open to the public and action may be taken.

Personnel matters including the status of the current superintendent/principal search process and any other business that comes before the board will be discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interim candidates for the open position will be interviewed and board will go into closed session to discuss personnel issues.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.