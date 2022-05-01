AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Board of Education approved their budget for the 2022-2023 school year at the board’s meeting on Wednesday, April 27.

The budget for the 2022-2023 school year totals at 4,840,033, this compares to 2021-2022’s school year budget that totaled $4,707,144.

The budget for 2022-2023 will see $412,375 going towards debt services. The past year’s budget had $409,375 going towards debt services.

Out of the budget, the local tax levy, which is the portion of the budget raised through taxes, totals $4,032,065.

Other revenue generated by state aid, tuition, capital reserve, interest, excess surplus and miscellaneous totals $807,968.

A presentation was given highlighting the monetary details of the budget by Business Administrator Amy Lerner.

According to the presentation given on the budget, a property assessed at $600,000 can expect an annual increase of $48 for the upcoming year. During the 2021-2022 school year, a home valued at $600,000 would have paid $2,406 in taxes that go towards the school. This year that number has increased to $2,454 for the school year.

