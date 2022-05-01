POINT PLEASANT BEACH – On Saturday, about 100 people came to Red’s Lobster Pot in Point Pleasant Beach to receive gloves and bags, which they then used collect trash littered around Point pleasant for a “Battle of the Bags” cleanup contest.

Lifelong Point resident Patrick Waldman organized the event on behalf of his business, BoardDash, and the seafood restaurant, Reds Lobster Pot.

Mr. Waldman, 27, started BoardDash established in the Summer of 2021, covering the immediate Manasquan Inlet area and partnering with Red’s Lobster Pot. After a few successful weeks, they also partnered with Shore Fresh Beach, delivering two full menus to the patrons of Gull Island and the Inlet area.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mr. Waldman was doing his deliveries for BoardDash, he was inspired to engage the community to clean up the inlet and surrounding area.

“Just being on the jetski watching the trash floating under the docks and washing up in the low tide. The trash has always been an issue, and we are trying to do something.”

Marisa Tanner, who owns Red Lobster Pot offered all the participants food and drinks out of her restaurant. Jersey Shore BBQ also donated food items.

To Ms. Tanner, the cleanup was an ideal time to give back to the community before the summer season kicked off.

“With the state plastic ban, we are trying to segway out of using plastic items. We get our fair share of trash and boaters throwing things in the water. It’s just great to give back and get everyone together to clean up before the season kicks off,” said Ms. Tanner.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_point beach]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.