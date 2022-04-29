LAVALLETTE — New Jersey’s plastic bag ban will take effect across the state on May 4. But Lavallette has gotten a head start on removing plastic bags, according to Meg Geer, volunteer at Clean Ocean Action and founder of the Lavallette Environmental Cleanup Club.

“I’m already starting to see in Lavallette some of the businesses have switched out plastic bags to paper bags. They are making the switch, and we are slowly seeing it,” she told The Ocean Star. “This began four or five months ago, so they are ahead of it.”

The goal of the legislation is to reduce harmful impacts to oceans, rivers, forests and the wildlife that inhabits them, and to reduce waste that goes into landfills.

The law states that retail stores, restaurants, pharmacies and convenience stores may continue to provide single-use paper bags and it also banned restaurants from providing single-use plastic straws unless requested by the customer.

There are no large shopping centers in the borough, but local businesses have taken it upon themselves to begin offering paper bags in order to prepare for the statewide mandate.

“I’m hoping this ban will encourage people to reuse sustainable bags and things that will be able to break down within the Earth,” she said.

Councilwoman Anita Zalom, who is a liaison to the borough Environmental Commission, said that Clean Ocean Action has been trying to ban plastics for the sake of the environment for years. “For the environment and to make this world last longer, it’s very important. We have to start thinking that way,” she said.

Through the beach sweeps, the environmental commission has found the biggest threat right now is plastic caps on the beach.

“When we collect trash and see that plastic caps are the worst thing. We compile that information and we give it to our legislators,” she said.

“This is where they get the proof, from our Clean Ocean Action beach sweeps. It’s very important.”

