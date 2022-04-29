BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Senior Services announced its upcoming events for May, which is Older Americans month. The events include multiple physical activities, presentations and games. Activities are held at 373 Adamston Road and services are at 270 Chambers Bridge Road, Unit 12.

Physical Activities

Every Monday next month starting May 3, there will be Zumba classes from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Additionally, a Stretch and Stronger program will be every Monday from 11 a.m. to noon.

On Tuesdays, there will be floor yoga 9 to 9:45 a.m, chair yoga 10 to 11 a.m. and chair aerobics 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesdays, the walking club will meet at 9 a.m. at Lavallette boardwalk on Ortley Avenue. On Wednesday May 11 and Wednesday May 25, there will be line dancing from 10 a.m. to noon. Additionally, there will be self-defense on Wednesday May 4, and Wednesday May 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.

On Thursdays May 6, 12 and 26 there is floor yoga 9 to 9:45 a.m, chair yoga 10 to 11 a.m., chair aerobics 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Thursday May 19, only chair aerobics is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Every Friday, Tai Chi is held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

On Friday, May 20, there is a free health screening from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.for blood pressure, BMI, bone density and diabetes.

Classes and Presentations

On Mondays, computer classes will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., with the exception of May 9, where a special “emailing basics” class will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Acrylic art classes are being held every other Tuesday, May 10 and 24 at 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesdays, computer classes are held from 1 to 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 4, there is a stroke awareness presentation at 11:45 a.m. On Wednesday, May 11, there is a fall prevention presentation at 11:45 a.m.

On Friday, May 6, a movie is being shown at 12:15 p.m.

Social Events and Trips

The community cafe is open every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 732-920-8686 register for lunch and/or transportation.

On Friday, May 13, there will be a Cinco De Mayo Taco Party at noon. Registration is required.

On Wednesday, May 18, there is a trip to the PNC Bank Arts Center scheduled. Call 732-920-8686 for information on the trip.

On Friday, May 20, there is a craft project at 11 a.m. Registration is required.

On Friday May 27, there is a trip to the Ocean County Mall. Call to register for transportation, seating is limited.

Additionally, mah jongg is held every Thursday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

No events will be held on Tuesday May 17 or Monday May 30.

