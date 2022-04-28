SPRING LAKE — In celebration of Arbor Day on Friday, the borough’s Shade Tree Committee and the Garden Club of Spring Lake will plant a swamp white oak tree in Divine Park with the assistance of the H.W. Mountz fourth-grade class.

The 10 a.m. celebration will be open to the public.

Local landscaper Aaron Noorigian, owner of Environmental Landscape Design, will provide the tree to the Shade Tree Committee at a reduced price and prepare the site for the tree installation and watering by the fourth-graders.

Licensed tree expert and Freehold resident Bill Brash will be present to educate the students and other guests about the importance of trees in ecosystems. Mr. Brash described the roles foresters play within local municipalities.

“A forester’s job, as I see it, is to help manage the forest for the maximum amount of benefits that it can provide, and that’s what I do; I provide technical assistance to municipalities as well as landowners to do what they want,” said Mr. Brash.

Mr. Bash highlighted the different objectives that go into the work he does for towns like Spring Lake, including balancing aesthetics and the natural benefits certain kinds of trees provide. At the heart of it all, according to Mr Brash, is developing biodiversity when planting trees.

“I think with the introduction of foreign pests, you can find tree species that give you wildlife habits and aesthetics, but you need to create diversity to limit the impact of those invasive species,” said Mr. Brash.

“Oaks are special in that regard; they are an old genus. It’s been around for a long time. Consequently, there is so much fauna that has evolved with it, so it supports a lot more species than other native plants.”

Mr. Brash is happy to connect with the H.W. Mountz students who are attending. To him, they need to be equipped with the knowledge to make the right decisions when they grow up and have faculty over their own land or municipalities.

“Spring Lake, New Jersey and the country are not in a static state. Whether it’s pests coming from China or climate change, it’s imperative we have knowledgeable foresters to make the decision so the forests thrive throughout the external pressure. It starts with the kids and you need to capture, motivate and mentor young people to make sure it happens.”

The Shade Tree Committee recently worked with Mr. Brash and the state Department of Forestry, who oversaw the planting of 60 trees in Marucci Park last week.

The trees were initially selected to be planted along Wreck Pond until residents opposed the plan because it would compromise their views of the pond. The trees will help restore the tree canopy and wildlife habitat along Polypod Brook on the north and west sides of the park.

“I think Spring Lake, the shade tree committee, and the borough council are very smart in managing their landscape. They seek financial and technical assistance when they need it, and they plant with an objective in mind,” said Mr. Brash.

