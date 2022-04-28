WALL TOWNSHIP- The Historic Village of Allaire hosted a 5K Beer Run on Saturday, April 23, with guests later enjoying a festival showcasing breweries from across the state.

“The Allaire 5K Beer Run was a great success this past weekend. The weather was perfect for a beautiful run in the park and the day was filled with smiles. We love using our Village Green for unique events such as the Allaire 5K Beer Run,” said the Executive Director of the Historic Village at Allaire, Hance Sitkus.

The event was part of the 200th anniversary celebration of Historic Village at Allaire, held in conjunction with the organizer of Run The Hook and Asbury Park Santa Run, Beacon Events.

The Beer Run made its debut in 2019, drawing around 1,200 people to Allaire Village. Joey Garofalo, the owner of festival organizer Beacon Events, said the event drew in roughly 1,500 participants and 80 percent of them actually ran, and they hope to follow up on its success with a fall edition of the event in October.

Guests got access to beers from NJ’s best breweries, a tasting glass and festival access with live music, lawn games, food trucks and more.

Those who participated in the 5K ran through the Historic Village at Allaire, once an iron-producing, factory-town known as the Howell Iron Works, Co. Today the Historic Village at Allaire is an interactive museum where visitors can experience history directly through hands-on activities.

After their hard work, those who crossed the finish line were handed a tasting glass to enjoy some of New Jersey’s best brews. However, the beer festival was not exclusive to those who ran.

