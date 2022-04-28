WHAT’S UP WITH THAT

Did the fox found dead at the Manasquan River Golf club last week have rabies?

Yes, it did. The Brielle Police Department confirmed on Monday, April 25 that tests from the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission came back positive for rabies.

The fox had been behaving aggressively in the William Drive area of Brielle on April 14. Brielle police looked into reported attacks on two humans and a dog and conduct a search for the animal. The search ended the following morning when the fox was found dead on the Manasquan River Golf Course.

Chief of Police Gary Olsen confirmed that the individuals who were attacked by the fox have been informed and the Health Department is following up with them. And the owner of the dog reported that the animal survived the attack and was protected by its rabies vaccination.

While there are several foxes living in the borough, they are naturally afraid of humans. The Humane Society notes that it isn’t uncommon to spot a fox out and about during the daytime, and a healthy animal will not attack humans. It advises that small pets and chickens may appeal to foxes as prey and so do need to be supervised outside or kept in fox-proof housing.

“If you see wild animals out in the daytime, minding their own business, keep your distance and keep children and pets away from them,” said Lt. Stephen Boyd of the Brielle Police Department. “However, if an animal is behaving strangely, looks ill or acting aggressively towards humans and pets, please call the Brielle Police Department so we can assess the situation.”

David Henry, health officer for Monmouth County Regional Health Commission reiterated this, saying, “Wildlife is best enjoyed from afar. If you are bitten by a wild animal, seek medical attention immediately and call your local police.”

The New Jersey Department of Health reported nine cases of rabies in animals in 2021 and four to date in 2022. The Brielle Police Department also noted that this appears to be an isolated incident.