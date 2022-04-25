Juanita Venerable, 91, of Brielle, passed peacefully away on April 20, 2022, at JSUMC. Juanita was born to Theodore and Beatrice Fleming on May 23, 1930, in Spring Lake, New Jersey. Juanita was a lifelong resident of Brielle, New Jersey and received an Associate degree from Monmouth College, Long Branch, New Jersey. Juanita held a