BRADLEY BEACH — The Borough of Bradley Beach played home to the annual Green Fair on Saturday afternoon, April 23, with an ongoing food donation drive was among the highlights.

The Bradley Beach Food Pantry, The Bradley Beach Elementary School Garden Club and Clean Ocean Action and venders of arts and crafts items were among the participants.

Representatives of the food pantry were collecting donations of food items and promoting the “Take A Bite Out of Hunger” drive Wednesday, April 27, when 17 food establishments in the borough will be donating a portion of their receipts from the day to the pantry.

Members of the Bradley Beach Elementary School Garden Club were selling plants to raise funds that will go toward starting a garden at the school.

The Green Fair also featured live music by Kenny K & The Way featuring Dan Lee and Kiersten Blue.

