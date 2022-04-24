POINT PLEASANT BEACH — BoardDash and Red’s Lobster Pot Restaurant will be teaming up to host “The Beach Clean: Battle of the Bags,” a borough-wide cleanup initiative that will take place on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check-in will take place at Red’s Lobster Pot, 57 Inlet Drive, where organizers will be providing volunteers with garbage bags to place trash in.

Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather and to spread out throughout the municipality to collect trash, especially in the less cared for spots including back alley driveways, downtown and large parking lots. They may bring their own garbage bags and gloves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Waldman, the owner of BoardDash and organizer of the clean-up, told The Ocean Star, “We are going to have a ton of community participation which will hopefully bring out hundreds of people.”

Participating schools can compete for the most trash collected in pounds to win a $1,000 cash check from Manasquan Savings Bank.

Schools from the surrounding areas that have signed up to participate include Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant, Brick Township and Lavallette.

Those interested in signing up their school can email info@boarddashppb.com.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.