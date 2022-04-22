BRIELLE — The swan couple that captivated Brielle residents last spring has made its way back to the Glimmer Glass this year. Last week, The Coast Star reported that the swans had built another massive nest on the marsh and appeared to be incubating 10 eggs.

On Monday evening, a storm blew through the area, bringing driving rain and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour continuing through Tuesday morning. The storm also brought cooler than average temperatures, with temperatures dipping to a low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.

While residents were initially concerned that the storm blew the nest away, the swans were spotted at a new nest site farther along Brielle Road. It appeared that there were eight eggs in the nest and two floating nearby. The female swan was spotted arranging the eggs with her beak while the male gathered more nesting material nearby.

