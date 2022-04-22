POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Environmental Commission will celebrate Earth Day at Riverfront Park, River Road and Maxson Avenue, on Saturday, April 23, from noon until 4 p.m.

The celebration returns after having to be canceled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration, which has a two-decade history, is intended to highlight environmental stewardship and education, said Dennis Blazak, chairman of the borough Environmental Commission.

“We are looking forward to coming back,” he said. “Everybody on the Environmental Commission is excited to hold this event, which brings the community together.”

The 2022 celebration will bring back the tradition and help to bind the community together as it emerges from the pandemic, he said, adding that past Earth Day events have drawn 2,000 to 4,000 participants over the course of the afternoon.

With favorable weather, similar crowds are expected, he said. In the event of rain, the celebration will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 24.

Participants in the event include over 40 charitable and nonprofit groups, vendors, as well as a petting zoo and bounce house for youngsters. Music will be provided by local talent from Red House Music and Rehearsal Studio, and will play throughout the afternoon from Ocean County’s mobile stage.

This year, the theme of the event, “Trees Make Point Pleasant” is intended to reflect the borough’s commitment to natural resource stewardship, specifically the ecologic and aesthetic value of trees. The borough council will distribute native tree saplings at no cost to celebration participants, while supplies last, according to Mr. Blazak.

“The theme ties in with the town’s duty to protect natural resources,” he said. “We lost so many trees during Hurricane Sandy and the other big storms of the last decade, so we want people to be aware of the trees that are in the town and think about good trees that they can plant.

“There will be information on native tree species and the council will be giving out trees as a part of the NJDEP program of tree stewardship,” he said. “These will be trees that are grown at the New Jersey tree nursery in Jackson.”

