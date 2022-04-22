AVON-BY-THE-SEA — An Earth Day celebration was held on the lawn of Avon Elementary School on April 14.

Eighth-grade students guided the first-grade students by informing them of steps they can take to help preserve the planet.

Each year the first graders learn about Earth Day, which takes place on April 22, including ways they can help protect the earth by recycling, explained Sandra Mc Laughlin, Avon Environmental Commission Co-Chair.

Abbey Doane’s first-grade class read an Earth Day poem and sang a ‘Plant a Tree’ song to begin the presentation.

Matt Ahearn, an eighth-grade student, described the importance of upcycling, which is the process of creating something new from discarded materials by repairing, refurbishing, or repurposing them.

“Upcycling reduces the amount of waste that’s put into landfills,” Matt explained.

Each of the eighth-grade students prepared informational booklets to the first-graders about plant care.

