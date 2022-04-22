BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ocean County has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the state, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. The New Jersey Department of Health has reported 2,748 total COVID deaths in Ocean County, a rate of 459 virus-related deaths per 100,000 residents.

The county has had approximately 131,970 confirmed cases in the last two years, with 536 new cases within the last week.

As for vaccination rates in Ocean County, about 330,785 residents are fully vaccinated, and 392,801 have received one shot, according to CDC data.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, only 54.5 percent of all Ocean County residents are fully vaccinated, and 64.7 percent have received one shot.

With Ocean County having a 54.5 percent vaccination rate, the county is roughly 25 percent less vaccinated than the rest of the state, and roughly 11 percent less vaccinated than the nationwide average.

The CDC also reports that 168,854 residents have received one booster shot, equaling 51 percent of the county’s vaccinated population.

The CDC said the vaccination numbers have not changed over the last four weeks, as of April 20.

BRICK TOWNSHIP STATISTICS

The Ocean County Health Department reports 18,149 total COVID cases in Brick Township, which has the third most reported cases in the county, behind only Toms River with 21,845 confirmed cases, and Lakewood with 24,602, as of April 20.

As for vaccination rates in Brick Township, about 64 percent of vaccine-eligible residents have gotten the jab, but nearly 30 percent of Brick’s virus-related deaths occurred after the vaccine became available, according to the CDC.

In total, there have been 359 COVID-related deaths in Brick Township, with the last two deaths taking place within the last two weeks.

MAYOR DUCEY RESPONDS

Mayor John Ducey, whose administration advocated for getting the vaccine early-on in the pandemic, said he doesn’t believe in encouraging Brick residents to get the vaccine, despite Brick’s death toll continuing to rise.

“People in this stage of the game have made their choice. They’re not going to get [vaccinated], so what’s the sense?” Mayor Ducey told The Ocean Star.

“Everybody can read the same CDC information and be aware of it, and make their choices from there.

“If anybody’s going to get it, they’re gonna get it now,” he added. “[Vaccines are] well available, they’ve been available.”

Mayor Ducey added that he doesn’t believe it’s the governing body’s responsibility to encourage residents to follow CDC guidelines, in particular to get the vaccination.

“It’s individual choice. It’s more about people’s own choices, their own bodies, more so than the government regulating and mandating everything,” he said.

“People have a right. That’s what is great about our country… It’s not a place for the government to be, that’s what America is about, people making their own choices.”

The CDC, which is a federal agency, has completed multiple studies proving the effectiveness of the vaccine, stating; “All currently approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and reduce your risk of severe illness. Vaccination can reduce the spread of disease, which helps protect those who get vaccinated and the people around them.”

The mayor also shared his sentiments with the New York Times, which interviewed him for an article about COVID and Ocean County.

“A lot of people who are not in favor of getting the vaccine make it on a political judgment,” Mayor Ducey was quoted as saying, adding, “They don’t want an invasion of their bodies.”

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.