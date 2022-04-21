WALL TOWNSHIP- The Wall Public Library, located at 2700 Allaire Road, will hold its Spring book sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, through Saturday, April 30th.

Books, CD’s, DVD’s, Maps, Puzzles, Records and Tapes are all on sale. Most prices range from 10 cents to $1.00, with some items priced higher.

Thursday, April 28th starts the $2.00 per bag sale. The library is accepting donations after the book sale ends.

Information & directions are available by calling the library at 732-449-8877 or at www.monmouthcountylib.org/ and click on Select Your Library.