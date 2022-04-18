Kathryn Brownie Lancellotti of Toms River, formally of Manasquan, passed away peacefully, on April 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Kathryn, who was affectionately known as Brownie, was a compassionate woman who dedicated her life to raising her family and helping others. Born on August 29, 1922 in Tennessee, she moved to Jersey City
