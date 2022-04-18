George Anastasio Passes, 87, of Manasquan died on April 15, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. George is survived by his wife, Loula Passes, daughter Eleni, son Philip and daughter in law Carolyn and their children Alexander, Jordynn, and Christian.
George was born June 28, 1934 in Megalo Horio, Greece to Eleni and
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>