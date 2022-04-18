George Anastasio Passes, 87, of Manasquan died on April 15, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. George is survived by his wife, Loula Passes, daughter Eleni, son Philip and daughter in law Carolyn and their children Alexander, Jordynn, and Christian.

George was born June 28, 1934 in Megalo Horio, Greece to Eleni and