Eileen M. Cunningham, 94, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 16 at the Center for Hope Hospice, Scotch Plains. Eileen was born in Jersey City to the late John and Mary (nee Doran) Baston.
Eileen and her husband raised their family in Irvington and Berkeley Heights. Upon her retirement from
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>