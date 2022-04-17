POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s Easter Egg Hunt returned to at Pleasure Park on Saturday afternoon for the first time in two years.

The recreation department scattered 200 yellow, blue, purple, green and red eggs filed with candy around the park. Children, ages 10 and under, began collecting them at 2 p.m.

The festivities included music provided by a DJ, free pizza donated by local pizzerias and crafts. After gathering Easter eggs, children were invited to have their photos taken with the Easter bunny.

The event had been cancelled in 2020 and 20221 due to the pandemic. Councilman Douglas Vitale, who attended on Saturday, said, “This is one of the events we were looking forward to bringing back. It’s great to see all the kids smiling, running around and being outside on this gorgeous day.”

Lauren Schule, president of Recreational Club, said, “It was a fun event to organize, it involved a lot of people getting together to cut out crafts and put the eggs together,” she said.

She told The Ocean Star that registration for the event had to be closed after 300 participants signed up.

Event organizer Katie DiCorcia said, “It’s wonderful to do something like this and get the community together, it’s really a blast.”

