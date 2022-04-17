FREEHOLD – A 29-year-old male inmate of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has been charged in the death of a fellow inmate, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday.

Evan Raczkiewicz, of Bradley Beach, is charged with first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter in the death of Daniel Ferrara. An investigation began after Ferrara, 49 of Ocean Grove, was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of jail at around 5:20 a.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts; however, Ferrara succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:03 a.m.

A joint investigation was immediately launched by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and investigators from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Raczkiewicz had struck Ferrara multiple times prior to his death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone who has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jason Gold at 732-431-7160 x4025.

If convicted, the defendant faces up to 30 years imprisonment subject to the No Early Release Act.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Caitlin Sidley and Joseph Cummings.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

