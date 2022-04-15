POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant has placed pinwheels in flower pots throughout the municipality to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month which takes place each April.

Club members from its advocates for children committee have placed a total of 60 pinwheels with ‘prevent child abuse’ written on them along Arnold and Bridge avenue and at the Point Pleasant Beach train station.

“It’s very important to all of us and special. It’s a nice way of letting the community know that we support this and are aware of it,” said Karen Osborne, president of the woman’s club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The colorful pinwheels urge residents to pay attention and to seek to recognize the signs of child abuse, explained Kathy Digesere, who along with Wendy Halliwell, chairs the club’s Child Advocacy Committee.

The committee specializes in service projects that aid children in the community by working with the Court Appointed Special Advocates [CASA] association and with Children’s Specialized Hospital in Toms River.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.