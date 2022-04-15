POINT PLEASANT — A collection of vehicles belonging to Gary Stabile, a founding father of the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey, is on display at the museum until May.

A collection of vintage Chevrolets, including a red 1956 convertible Malibu, and a sky blue 1957 Bel-Air, a purple 1948 Cadillac Custom Lead Sled, and a black 1952 Cadillac.

“Gary was one of the founders of the museum, which used to be a rolling museum,” said Stash Serzan, museum volunteer. He explained that originally the museum was on wheels, touring different parts of the state before opening its door in Point Pleasant.

“He was instrumental in the perpetuation of this museum,” said Ray Patnaude, a volunteer at the museum. “He was always a car guy, and he and a couple of other fellows started the Vintage Automobile Club of Ocean County. He said that New Jersey should have a vintage automobile museum, because New Jersey was one of the few states that didn’t have one,” said Mr. Patnaude.

“Being a handy person, he did a lot of work here that went unknown,” he said. “Because he was so well known and highly regarded, it was appropriate to make a display recognizing him.”

Gary Stabile, originally from Bayonne, became a landlord in Seaside Heights while running a maintenance and painting business.

“His business was flourishing enough to allow him to start a collection of cars,” said Mr. Serzan, “It was an accumulation of working hard.”

“He was a great and warm hearted guy, and such a good friend and it really touched our hearts to lose him,” he added, noting that Mr. Stabile died in September 2021.

“When we look at the cars in here, it’s like still having Gary with us, and it means a lot to us to have them here.”

“His demeanor was wonderful and his wife the same,” he said. “People took to him very warmly.”

Mr. Stabile was close to his father, and inherited one of his Cadillacs into his collection.

“It’s been kept in stock and in great condition all these years in memory of his dad,” said Mr. Serzan.

Mr. Patnaude explained that cars in the collection will be sold to members of the public, and also to members of the Stabile family.

One of the vehicles on display, a red convertible Chevrolet Malibu, was given to his wife, Ann Stabile, as a gift on their 1992 honeymoon in Nashville.

Ms. Stabile told The Ocean Star, “I knew he liked cars, but he didn’t own any antique cars then.”

