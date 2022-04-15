BRICK TOWNSHIP — People inside Kentwood Village apartments escaped without serious injury when a van crashed through a wall of the building on Saturday, police said.

At 1:10 p.m., a blue work van crashed through a wall and into apartments 14 and 16, after crossing two oncoming lanes of traffic on Van Zile Road, police said.

Brick Township police, joined by members of the Laurelton Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Units [EMS] responded to the apartment complex at Route 70 and Van Zile Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The van’s driver, Robert Albanese, 55, of Brick Township, was transported by Brick EMS to the Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, with a complaint of chest pain. His condition was unavailable as of press time.

Two people in the apartment that was hit complained of leg pain but refused medical attention, according to Brick Township Public Information Officer Sgt. James Kelly.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Firefighters arrived shortly afterward to remove the vehicle from the first floor of the building.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.