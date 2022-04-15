POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, after skipping the annual event for two years due to the pandemic.

The free springtime festivities will take place in Pleasure Park on Arnold Avenue with check-in beginning at 1 p.m. and the egg hunt being held from 2 to 3 p.m.

Council President Douglas Vitale told The Ocean Star that he is looking forward to bringing the annual Easter egg hunt back to Pleasure Park.

The event will feature an egg hunt for ages up to ten, pizza and snacks, a make and take craft, a d.j. and an opportunity to take a photo with the Easter bunny.

Registration for the egg hunt is now closed as 300 participants have registered.

“So far 300 kids have signed up — It’s really exciting. It feels like things are going back to normal after the chaos of the last two years so it’s really nice to be able to plan events the way we truly want to,” said Lauren Schule, co-chair of the recreation committee.

