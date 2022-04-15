MANASQUAN — Two members of Boy Scout Troop 59, Miles Kline and Devon Kelly, participated in the local civic discourse recently, leading the Pledge of Allegiance and asking questions about the borough’s name and traffic safety during the recent borough council meeting.

During the public comment portion, Miles said, “I recently heard that Manasquan may have to change its name because it means ‘stream of the island of squaws,’ and Native Americans feel the term ‘squaw’ is offensive. Mayor Donovan, is this a possibility that Manasquan may be forced to change its name?”

“No, it is not,” Mayor Edward Donovan replied.

“That definition is suspect. That was a definition that a high school girl about 80 years ago came up with and put in the school newspaper, and it caught on,” the mayor said. “There are many linguists who have studied the Lenni Lenape and Indian cultures and languages who don’t agree with that definition of ‘Manasquan’ at all.

“It means ‘place to gather grass or reeds,’ according to much more educated sources. There are three or four definitions … when they break this down, ‘squan’ does not mean ‘squaw.’ It’s part of several other words that were put together to give Manasquan its name,” Mayor Donovan said.

Councilman Michael Mangan added, “There is another point, too, which has gotten turned around somehow. The federal government did not mandate that everyone get rid of that word. They did it on their own buildings, and quite frankly, they don’t have authority over Manasquan in that way. The only people who can change the town’s name are the state legislature, or us, neither of which are presently considering that.”

Last year, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term and ordered a task force to find replacement names for valleys, lakes, creeks and other sites on federal lands that use the word. The order stands to affect more than 650 place names across the nation, including two waterways in New Jersey, Squaw Brook in Passaic County and Squaw Lake in Burlington County, according to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.

